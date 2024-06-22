4 firefighters reportedly injured in recycling plant fire, dark smoke visible in NE Harris County

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road. There are no hydrants in the area, so fire trucks have to shuttle the water in.

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road. There are no hydrants in the area, so fire trucks have to shuttle the water in.

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road. There are no hydrants in the area, so fire trucks have to shuttle the water in.

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road. There are no hydrants in the area, so fire trucks have to shuttle the water in.

HARRIS COUNTY , Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews are responding to a large fire at a northeast Harris County recycling plant on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, flames are active at the Prestige Auto & Metal Recycling plant, located in the 7600 block of Mount Houston Road.

Three firefighters have been hospitalized for heat exhaustion and one for smoke inhalation, officials said. Fire crews have been battling the fire since 10:30 a.m.

The Eastex Fire Department is urging people to avoid the area of East Mount Houston and Suburban Road as fire crews work to put out the fire.

There are no hydrants in the area, so fire trucks have to shuttle the water in.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is working with the Eastex Fire Department, as well as Hazmat and Pollution control teams.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire or where the fire is happening.

There is currently no order of evacuation or an update on air quality.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.