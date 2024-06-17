City lowers Lake Houston levels by 1-foot ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall

The city of Houston is lowering its lake's water level to prevent flooding from worsening with the anticipated heavy rainfall this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Public Works is in the process of temporarily lowering the water level in Lake Houston by 12 inches.

This is in anticipation of the possible heavy rain in southeast Texas over the next few days. Officials say the lowering process started Sunday morning and takes about 24 hours to complete.

Public Works said the lake level will be reduced to 41.4 feet and is urging people with property on the lake to secure it along the shoreline.

Rounds of torrential, tropical rains begin Monday and last through Wednesday. The heaviest showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to street and flash flooding. The ABC13 Weather Team has declared both days as Weather Alert Days.

According to ABC13's Weather Team, Houston and Harris County could receive an average of 3 to 6 inches of rain over the course of three days, with some spots potentially seeing upwards of 8 inches to 10 inches.

Thankfully, bayou and creek flooding is not expected at this time, though bayou and creeks will likely be running high this week.

While most of that will fall in waves, some showers could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches an hour. The best chance for that will be closer to the coast, so coastal areas could see between 6 to 10 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday.

Additionally, some coastal communities could have a foot of rain when all is said and done, so street and flooding of low-lying areas is a bigger concern here. Then, farther northeast you go, towards Livingston and Trinity, 1 to 3 inches upwards of 4 inches of rain is expected.

