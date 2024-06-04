Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker out vs. St. Louis on Tuesday after fouling ball off shin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros claimed a comeback victory against their former National League Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Monday, but it may have come at a cost.

Rightfielder Kyle Tucker left in the third inning of Houston's 7-4 win after fouling a ball off his right shin.

Tucker dropped to his hands and knees after the ball bounced off his leg, just below the knee. He remained in that position for several minutes while a trainer and manager, Joe Espada, checked on him.

He slowly got to his feet and took a few steps toward first base, where he appeared limping. He put his batting helmet back on but soon decided he couldn't continue his at-bat. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón.

The Astros officially considered Tucker, who's tied for second in baseball's home run race at 19, day-to-day.

Tucker said after the game that he was OK.

Astros' Kyle Tucker right, grimaces after fouling a pitch off his leg during the third inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"We did some X-rays, and nothing was broken or anything," he said. "So I'm sure we'll do some more stuff (Tuesday) and whatnot. Right now, it's just kind of hurting, but it's all right; we'll get through it."

The Astros' injuries throughout the lineup are well-documented this season, where Houston enters Tuesday at 27-34 and third in the American League West.

On Tuesday night, Dubón is playing in place of Tucker in right field for the second of three games against St. Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO: Astros' Jose Urquidy to seek 2nd opinion for right forearm, could lead to Tommy John, ESPN reports