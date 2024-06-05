Astros right-handed pitchers Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy to undergo elbow surgeries, team says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cristian Javier seemed out of sorts when he returned to the Houston Astros lineup from a neck injury and immediately gave up seven runs, including a grand slam, to the Detroit Tigers in a brief May 11 start.

The one-and-a-third-inning affair wasn't the pitching Astros fans expected from the owner of a combined no-hit World Series game.

But, on Wednesday, the fates of Javier and fellow platoonmate Jose Urquidy became clear when the club announced both right-handed pitchers will need Tommy John surgery to fix nagging right forearm pain.

Javier was placed on the injured list for the second time this season after he couldn't throw a scheduled bullpen session over the weekend. Urquidy began the season on the injured list and was gearing for a return to the team when he faced a setback.

Urquidy is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday and Javier on Thursday, according to the team, officially marking their end of the 2024 season.

Houston's current rotation consists of Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti.