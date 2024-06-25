Suspect in stranger's stabbing death faces new charge after allegedly biting jailer, records show

Karon Fisher was given a $900,000 bond after a video showed her allegedly running over a man before stabbing his limp body on Woodridge Square Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in custody after a disturbing murder was caught on camera is facing a new charge, according to court records.

Karon Fisher, 20, is charged with murder in the death of 64-year-old Steven Anderson.

Court records show she was hit with an additional charge this week after allegedly biting a jailer who was trying to break up a fight.

Last month, a judge significantly lowered Fisher's bond for the murder charge. The amount was previously set at $900,000 after the state initially requested a $2 million bond. However, in late May, court records show a judge lowered her bond amount to $300,000 for the murder charge.

Fisher was also charged with assault on a medical professional after she allegedly assaulted a staff member at the hospital on the same day of the murder. A $300,000 bond was also set for that charge.

Bond has yet to be set for the latest assault of a public servant charge. Her total bond amount is the sum of all three charges.

Prosecutors have requested a hearing to deny bond altogether, but the hearing hasn't happened yet. If Fisher posts bond, she will be placed under 24-hour house arrest with a GPS monitoring device and cannot use drugs or alcohol.

Court documents identified Fisher as a man, but police said she identifies as a woman.

On May 3, Fisher allegedly ran over Anderson twice as he was walking to check his mailbox on Woodridge Square Drive, according to the Houston Police Department.

A graphic video of the murder then shows Fisher kissing Anderson's limp body before stabbing him multiple times.

Anderson died at the scene.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said there was no relationship between Fisher and Anderson.

"What we know at this point is there was no relationship. They were complete strangers, which made it even more shocking and horrific," Harris County district attorney Ryan Trask said.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC13 Reporter Brooke Taylor earlier this month, Fisher said she had zero regrets about the attack.

During the interview at the Harris County Jail, cameras and cellphones were not allowed. Taylor and Fisher were separated by a small room with a glass window.

Fisher was aware of ABC13's previous reports and had seen the chilling video, yet she said she had zero remorse.

She said the murder was completely random, and it could have been anyone that day.

Fisher told ABC13 she remembers the day clearly, standing on top of Anderson's body and feeling as if she knew him, though she said she had never interacted with him before.

She acknowledged a history of mental health issues her whole life. She said she came out as transgender at 16 years old and was prostituting. She said she remembers being young and crying at motels, thinking she had to sell her body for a place to stay.

During the conversation, Fisher kept saying, "God saved me that day," and said she would live with her actions.

Records show Fisher was on community supervision for five years for evading arrest in 2023. Records show she was also charged with prostitution in 2021, but the case was later dismissed.

According to family and friends, Anderson had retired after working at the MD Anderson Cancer Center as a manager for about 20 years.

Anderson, known as "Pops," leaves behind a daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren and was known for his love of the Chicago Cubs.

