Suspect given $900K bond after allegedly stabbing stranger to death in front of neighbors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect in one of the most disturbing murders caught on camera was in court on Friday.

A judge set the bond for Karon Fisher at $900,000 after the state initially requested $2 million.

Documents identify Fisher as a man, but police said Fisher identifies as a woman.

According to the Houston Police Department, Fisher ran over Steven Anderson twice as he walked to check his mailbox.

The graphic video then shows Fisher kissing Anderson's limp body before stabbing him multiple times.

Anderson died at the scene.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said there was no relationship between Fisher and Anderson.

So far, the reason for the deadly attack is still unclear.

"What we know at this point is there was no relationship. They were complete strangers, which made it even more shocking and horrific," Harris County district attorney Ryan Trask said.

Because there were indications of drug use and mental health issues, both the prosecution and the defense have submitted subpoenas to mental hospitals.

They've also requested toxicology reports from the hospital to see what might have led to the attack.

Records show Fisher was on community supervision for five years for evading arrest in 2023. Records show Fisher was also charged with prostitution in 2021, but the case was later dismissed.

She was also charged with assaulting a staff member at the hospital on the same day as the murder.

