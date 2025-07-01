Only on 13: 2nd suspect charged with murder in connection to deadly Galleria parking lot shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second man is under arrest and charged in the shooting death of a father at the Houston Galleria.

Only ABC13 cameras were there as Justin Guzman walked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center to turn himself in Monday afternoon.

Guzman is now charged with murder in the death of Anthony Sanders in the Houston Galleria parking garage.

Marko Cinan, who is friends with Guzman, was charged last week with Sanders' murder. He remains in jail on a one million dollar bond.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Justin Guzman got out of an Uber accompanied by his attorney, Romy Kaplan, to face murder charges. Kaplan says Guzman was defending himself because Anthony Sanders, the victim, allegedly walked toward him with a knife in the parking garage.

"It's a self-defense case," Kaplan said. "My client was defending his right to live. Somebody approached him not once, but twice with a knife but also possibly a gun. He tried to calm the situation."

Initial court records showed that Sanders was unarmed, but Kaplan says he's confident that he could sort out the specifics during the legal process.

Both Guzman and Cinan are accused of shooting Sanders multiple times inside the Galleria's orange parking garage on June 3. At Cinan's court hearing on Monday, Sanders' parents spoke out. Ronyel Sanders said that the two sides got in an argument, but that Sanders was just trying to leave.

"I guess both parties had disagreement. They got back in their car. Anthony's car was behind theirs," Ronyel said. "They didn't allow him to leave. Brake checked him, put their car in reverse and tried to smack his car."

The Sanders family says they're grateful that Anthony's fiancé and young son were not hurt, believing that their son saved his family's lives by stepping out of the car to confront the group of defendants.

"We're here for justice. Justice for Anthony," his father, Frank Sanders, said. "Just to stand for what he stood for as a person. Also, to bring awareness to what's going on in today's society in Houston."

The Sanders family praised Houston Police for the fast investigation into the case. They also said they are satisfied with the $1 million bond. The parents say they plan to attend every court hearing in Anthony's honor.

Kaplan, for his part, says he's also eager to go to court. But for him, it will be defending his client's right to self-defense. "We cooperated with HPD. We met with HPD already for voluntary surrender so everything that's been done has been forthright and honest and I look forward to vigorously defending his rights."

Guzman is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.