Man dies after being shot in Galleria Mall parking garage with wife and child in car, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man is dead after they say he was shot in a parking garage at the Galleria Mall Tuesday evening.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired around 5 p.m. inside the orange parking garage off West Alabama after a fight broke out between two cars.

Police said everyone got out of their cars, words were exchanged, and then gunfire erupted, hitting the man. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, who was in his 30s, died at the hospital. Officials said the man who was shot had his wife and small child in the car when everything unfolded.

HPD said three people in their 20s have been detained in connection with the incident, though no charges have been filed. At this point, police don't know if it was an act of road rage or what the argument was about.

Investigators said they were still working to figure out if the man who got shot fired back at the suspects.

HPD said it has increased patrols in the area due to recent crime, which is part of why they said they were able to detain the three suspects so quickly.

