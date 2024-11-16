Man found shot to death in NW Harris Co. by family after not arriving for school pickup, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tragic situation unfolded on Friday afternoon when a woman and her children found her husband shot to death inside their northwest Harris County home, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct #1 Constable's Office were dispatched to the 12000 block of Mallard Stream Court in the Willow Springs subdivision for an unknown medical emergency.

Once medical personnel arrived, Jose Torres, 37, was pronounced dead after officials said his family found him shot with multiple bullet casings inside their home.

Investigators said Torres was finishing yard work that afternoon and was scheduled to pick up his wife and children from school.

The family says they received a ride home from someone else after he never arrived at the school.

Officials said the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when unknown suspects reportedly approached Torres and fled. Deputies also say items are missing from the home.

Investigators released a statement Saturday morning revealing that Torres worked as a dispatcher in the Spring Branch Independent School District Police Department.

Deputies said they are looking at possible suspects and are conducting the investigation.