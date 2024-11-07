BreakingSuspect injured when gunfire erupts involving HCSO deputy: Sheriff
1 person shot inside vehicle in southwest Houston parking lot, HPD says

Thursday, November 7, 2024 11:11PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot inside a vehicle in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:10 p.m. outside a Wells Fargo Bank on 10005 Beechnut Street.

SkyEye was over the area on Beechnut Street, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen.

Police say a caller stated that she didn't know who was shot after hearing shots fired outside the parking lot.

HFD says at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Any details regarding what started the shooting are still limited.

