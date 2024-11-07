1 person shot inside vehicle in southwest Houston parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot inside a vehicle in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:10 p.m. outside a Wells Fargo Bank on 10005 Beechnut Street.
SkyEye was over the area on Beechnut Street, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen.
Police say a caller stated that she didn't know who was shot after hearing shots fired outside the parking lot.
HFD says at least one person was taken to a hospital.
Any details regarding what started the shooting are still limited.