HCSO's chief of staff arrested again, violated protective order in the Woodlands, MCSO says

Court records confirmed that Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Jason Spencer was charged with an injury to a child count.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the man who currently serves as Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's chief of staff was arrested on Thursday evening in the Woodlands for allegedly violating a protection order.

Editor's note The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed Jason Spencer's bond violation was dismissed. Find updates here.

A document states that on May 24, just before 4 p.m., deputies with MCSO found Jason Spencer, 51, sitting in his car outside of the home in direct violation of the order issued by the courts of Harris County.

Spencer was detained while officials verified the order. Shortly after, he was taken and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Protection orders are vital instruments in shielding individuals from harassment, abuse, and threats.

The law firm representing Spencer sent ABC13 Friday the following statement describing the nature of the situation.



Mr. Spencer went to the home of his ex-wife to pick up his younger son for a planned visitation at the time he was arrested. There are no allegations of any type of threatening or harassing behavior, and he was waiting for his son inside of his car parked on the street in front of the house at the time he was arrested.

Earlier in May, Spencer was facing an "injury to a child" charge following allegations that he abused his teenage son eight months prior.

Charging documents read that Spencer allegedly slammed the 14-year-old against a wall, threw a plastic gun case at him while he ran down the stairs, and pinned him to the ground by the arms at his home in the Heights on Sept. 13, 2023.

Investigators said the boy's medical records showed he suffered abrasions to his arms, back, and face, a hematoma to the skull, and additional bruises.

Spencer appeared in court and posted bond.