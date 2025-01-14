Several lanes of IH-69 NB before Beltway shut down after car fell off HOV ramp to freeway below

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash has shut down several lanes of IH-69 Southwest Freeway northbound just before Beltway-8 West, where an SUV fell from the HOV flyover ramp and landed on the freeway below.

SkyEye is over the scene, where helicopter reporter Don Armstrong noted there's a large hole in the retaining wall along the ramp.

Chunks of debris from the destroyed wall are all over the freeway.

Other vehicles hit the crash site as they are also stopped on the freeway.

ABC13 has learned driver is injured. That person was taken to the hospital, according to Houston police.

If you're coming in from Sugar Land, you can take Highway 90 as an alternate route.

Authorities are letting traffic off, but you should expect it's going to be a while before the lanes will fully reopen.

Backups are stretching to Highway 6 and delays are at least an hour.

