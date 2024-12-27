Driver ejected, dies after losing control on North Freeway in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were ejected during a single-car crash in the early morning hours on Friday in northwest Harris County.

HCSO Sgt. P. Villaocorta said that deputies arrived at the 17300 block of the North Freeway at around 2:30 a.m. near Richey and found a Honda Accord split in half on the grassy shoulder area.

Officials said the man's body was found at least 25 feet away from the wreckage. Identification was found inside the car, as well as other personal belongings. HCSO said the man, who was pronounced dead, was 35 years old.

A witness told investigators that the victim was driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, before losing control.

The driver then hit a treeline, causing the vehicle to split before being ejected from the car, which slowly came to rest.

Officials said all main lanes of the North Freeway were shut down from Richey to 1960, but they have since been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing, HCSO said.