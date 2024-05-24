Man dies after being ejected in crash that cut vehicle in half in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he crashed into a tree and was ejected from his vehicle overnight in northwest Harris County. The impact was so intense, the driver's side of the vehicle was sheared off.

The crash happened in the 7600 block of Fairbanks North Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Harris County sheriff's deputies are still investigating what happened, but did give some insight into the moments before the crash.

"He was traveling -- from what we gathered from roadway evidence -- northbound on Fairbanks North Houston at a high rate of speed," Sgt. Villacorta said. "He struck the curb at some point and lost control and then ended up striking the tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time and no other drivers were involved in the crash, according to HCSO.

The victim has not been identified.