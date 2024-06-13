What's being done to fight against illegal dumping in Houston?

As illegal dumping continues to be a problem across Houston, this is what the city is doing to fight against it.

As illegal dumping continues to be a problem across Houston, this is what the city is doing to fight against it.

As illegal dumping continues to be a problem across Houston, this is what the city is doing to fight against it.

As illegal dumping continues to be a problem across Houston, this is what the city is doing to fight against it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sunnyside dumping ground ABC13 reported on earlier this week has been largely cleaned up. Still, the overall problem of illegal dumping continues to exist in the City of Houston.

The 9500 block of Jutland Road contained a discarded boat, paint cans, trash bags, and more when Eyewitness News was there on Tuesday.

Most of that trash has been removed, but there were still some discarded tires and trash bags when we visited the road on Thursday.

The area, which is in District D, is represented by City of Houston Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

She acknowledged before the road was cleaned, that keeping it that way would be a difficult task.

"It's going to keep happening over and over and over until we can put some things in place," she said. "Maybe the city can put some things in place like cameras."

Residents said this section of Jutland previously had mounted cameras, but they no longer exist.

Evans-Shabazz said she wasn't aware of any being present but would check to see what might have happened to them.

In addition to this location, ABC13 also found instances of illegal dumping on nearby Groveton Street.

The Sylvester Turner Administration unveiled a plan to fight against the issue in the spring of 2023.

"One Clean Houston" instituted measures such as additional funding for heavy-trash removal and cameras to help tackle the problem.

"Illegal dumping can decrease the quality of life in our communities," Turner said at the time.

ABC13 reached out to Mayor John Whitmire's office to see if his administration has kept Turner's plan in place.

They sent a statement that read, in part:

"Mayor Whitmire's Administration is continuing to build upon the recommendations and initiatives to address illegal dumping."

The statement also said the city has expanded its partnership with the county to add more officers and cameras to fight the problem.

It also touted that 311 calls related to dumping are being resolved quicker now than they were in 2023.

Sunnyside resident Travis McGee, however, isn't convinced 311 does anything to actually fight the problem.

"It does absolutely no good to call 311," he said.

McGee sent us screenshots showing instances where cases of dumping remained even after 311 had reported the case as closed.

Meanwhile, the Whitmire administration said they're exploring new and innovative ways for Houstonians to dispose of heavy trash.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.