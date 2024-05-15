Humble ISD Superintendent placed on leave amid husband's costly Title IX investigation

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD's superintendent has been placed on administrative leave just a month after details surfaced of a costly Title IX investigation involving her husband.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Dr. Elizabeth Fagen was put on leave after a revelation that the district had spent nearly $1 million in legal fees during a Title IX investigation involving her husband, who recently resigned as the district's athletic director.

On Tuesday, board members voted for Deputy Superintendent Roger Brown as the interim superintendent.

The board's president says Fagen was placed on leave because of a personnel matter.