Driver speeds through parking lot, hits group of people allegedly fighting in west Houston, HPD says

Sunday, July 20, 2025 2:06PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least five people were left injured when an unsuspecting driver sped through a west Houston parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police said there was a group of people in the parking lot near Richmond and Fountain View when a fight among them broke out.

As the fight ensued, a driver not connected to the scene reportedly drove through the parking lot, running them over before speeding off, HPD said.

At least three people were taken to the hospital, with broken bones and minor scrapes, police said. They are expected to be OK.

HPD stated that they will review surveillance footage in the area and are working to obtain it. Another person in the area was reportedly filming the fight and captured the car speeding.

HPD said it does have a good description of the car, but has not released any additional details.

