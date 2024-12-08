Woman wants answers after her father shot to death while driving to work: 'I just want justice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Leila Jimenez remembers the conversation she had with her father Edward the night before he was killed.

"He told me he loved me, and I told him I loved him back. I just never knew that was going to be the last time," she said.

Leila says he was on his way to work on Thursday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a call here at Almeda Genoa Road about a man who shot while he was in a vehicle.

They say afterwards he walked into this gas station asking for help. Surveillance video shows the moments he pulled up in this black truck. The damage done to the driver's side window can be seen.

When rescue crews got there, they tried saving him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later on died.

Now, the family is grieving as the search for the gunman continues.

"I just want justice. I just want whoever is responsible for this tragedy in my family to see me, and hear what I have to say. They know what they did," she said.

As part of the investigation, detectives are looking for whoever was driving this burgundy Kia Optima, calling it a vehicle of interest in connection to a case that's left Leila and her family with more questions than answers.

"I just want to ask them why. 'Why did you do that? Why did you feel the need to shoot my dad? Why did you get so mad to get to that point to take another life?'" she said.

