HPD investigating after man's body found in storage building in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a man's death after his body was found inside a storage building in Midtown Saturday night.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene after 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Milam.

Police initially believed that it was a natural death and that he appeared to be a homeless man.

Investigators discovered signs of some trauma consistent with the man having been subjected to some type of force.