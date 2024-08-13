Unusual situation leaves one single street out of Beryl debris removal in NE Houston

Residents along Lakeside Terrace are frustrated the debris on their street hasn't been cleared since Beryl's landfall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston neighborhood frustrated that its piles of debris from Hurricane Beryl have still not been picked up and called Action 13 to find some answers.

Lakeside Terrace is a singular stretch of road along the edge of Lake Houston, just east of the Summerwood subdivision.

David and Linda Rose, who have lived in their Lakeside Terrace home for 18 years, were perplexed by the piles of debris that remained in their neighborhood, even after nearby streets were already cleaned.

"I don't want to see this all up and down the street," Linda Rose said. "I just don't think it's safe for the debris to hang out like this."

So the Roses and their neighbors called 311. According to them, the 311 operators said their neighborhood was marked complete for the first pass, and a second pass for debris pickup would not happen for another 90 days. Frustrated by the lack of answers, the neighbors contacted Action 13.

"They've always come through before," David Rose remarked. "We have quite a bit of debris. We have been calling the city because we did see the trucks around, and they said they have already done this street."

"I'm hoping Channel 13 will make a difference because you got right on it," Linda Rose said.

After several calls and emails, Action 13 found out that years ago, the neighborhood gated their street, and therefore, the City of Houston no longer considers Lakeside Terrace public. Thus, the Houston Solid Waste Department will need a document signed absolving contractors from liability before the City of Houston can dispatch the debris trucks to Lakeside Terrace.

ABC13 is in the process of connecting neighbors with the Solid Waste Department to get the document signed.

After our initial story aired, Dave Martin, a former Houston City Council Member of the area, reached out to ABC13. Martin explained that he was aware of this odd quirk in the system and that when he was in office, he would contact Solid Waste directly to make sure the neighborhood was not forgotten. Martin left office last year after he reached his term limits.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.