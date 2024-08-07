One month since Hurricane Beryl, a Kingwood neighborhood still looks like the day after the storm

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Thursday will mark one month since Hurricane Beryl made landfall in southeast Texas. While power has been restored and life has gone back to normal for many, the same can't be said for some across Houston-area neighborhoods.

Like many houses in a Kingwood neighborhood, Scott and Diane Baumgardner had a tree fall through their home during Hurricane Beryl. The streets named after local trees are now filled with the same, and they have been for weeks.

The raising frustrations as the tree debris is like a facade for the larger issue - many homes still have tarps over them.

"We're no closer to getting settled than the day the tree came through my house," Scott Baumgardner said.

Many in this neighborhood told ABC13 of the struggles they have had with their insurance companies and the City of Houston after the storm. They worry about what storm could be next.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is in early to mid-September, but activity really starts to pick up around Aug. 20.

NOAA has issued its highest-on record early-season hurricane forecast for the upcoming hurricane season.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a leading hurricane season forecaster with Colorado State University. His team just released their mid-season update and are still expecting an above-normal season, even increasing the total number of major hurricanes to six.

"Normally, early season storm activity doesn't really tell you a lot about the rest of the season, but when you get that storm activity in the deep tropics, especially east of the western Caribbean, Beryl forming east of the islands and then reaching Category 5 strength, that's typically a sign of an extremely active hurricane season," Klotzbach said.

Additionally, with the near-record warm water temperatures in the Atlantic and the expected transition to a La Niña in the fall, this hurricane season could last longer into the fall months than usual.

But there is some good news for Texas, at least.

"Texas' hurricanes tend to come earlier in the calendar year. So in a good way, that means that usually by the end of September, it's pretty rare to get hurricane landfalls in Texas in October," Klotzbach added.

