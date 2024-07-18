City apologizes for response to Beryl and lives lost, calling the 'man-made disaster' avoidable

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Wednesday, at least 13 people have died in Harris County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

At Houston City Council, members of the dais questioned whether at least some of those deaths could have been prevented.

"This could be so avoidable at this point that the loss of life continues to grow and is so - it didn't have to happen like this," District C Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin said. "This feels more like a man-made disaster than a natural disaster."

District J Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard apologized to citizens for the city's response to the storm.

"We have to be transparent with the public and let them know that we did not do all that we could do from a city standpoint," Pollard said.

Pollard and several colleagues called for changes moving forward. One change council members suggested was passing an ordinance requiring generators for independent living facilities housing vulnerable populations.

After the derecho in May, ABC13 reported on conditions at several such facilities, like Independence Hall. Resident Thomas Wilkin, a double amputee, told ABC13 he was trapped on the second floor of his apartment building for days because he could not charge his electric wheelchair.

"I was wondering how we were gonna survive," he said.

The owner of Independence Hall told ABC13 that the building was not required to have generators.

"You cannot just accept the money from the people that live there and not give them the total services that they need," said District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

Evans-Shabazz is among several council members who told ABC13 their office is pushing the matter. Others include Vice Mayor Pro Tem Amy Peck and District I Council Member Joaquin Martinez.

Most said they were waiting to see if the state would pass legislation before acting. State requirements require generators at some nursing homes and independent living facilities.

However, none of those requirements call for generators to power air conditioning systems. If the state does not act, the above council members pledged to put an ordinance on the agenda, likely leveraging tax credits.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.


