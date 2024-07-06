¿Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening around town this weekend

Looking for things to do in Houston this weekend? For the next two weeks, take in all the Latin flavors and more as Latin Restaurant Weeks has officially begun.

Looking for things to do in Houston this weekend? For the next two weeks, take in all the Latin flavors and more as Latin Restaurant Weeks has officially begun.

Looking for things to do in Houston this weekend? For the next two weeks, take in all the Latin flavors and more as Latin Restaurant Weeks has officially begun.

Looking for things to do in Houston this weekend? For the next two weeks, take in all the Latin flavors and more as Latin Restaurant Weeks has officially begun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the next two weeks, take in all the Latin flavors and more.

Latin Restaurant Weeks has officially begun.

All of the restaurants range from Cuban food, coffee shops, Mexican food, and a lot more.

Over at the Post HTX, check out Solar Dust by Quiet Ensemble. It's an immersive, state of the art laser show blending light and sound. It was first exhibited in Austria and this is its first U.S. debut. This pop-up is running now until October.

On Sunday, there's a Lumpia eating contest.

The Be More Pacific Filipino Kitchen and Bar is putting on this annual eating contest. This event was born out of a desire to bring people together and promote local small businesses in the Houston area. There are eight contestants, primarily from local small businesses. The defending champion is Seaside Poke, last year's winner with a record of 60 lumpias.

The event starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday at 506 Yale Street.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.