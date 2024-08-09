Houston Texans face Pittsburgh Steelers who are loaded with talent from southeast Texas

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, and Joe Mixon are starting the Houston Texans' second preseason game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million free agent deal to play at NRG Stadium, a 29-mile drive from his alma mater, Katy's Morton Ranch High School.

The Texans have a history of landing homegrown talent on their roster. Stafford High School's Jalen Pitre and the Houston Cougars' Case Keenum and Tank Dell are among the handful keeping their talents at home.

ABC13 took a glimpse of the Steelers' roster for any homegrown talent. After all, Texas is the mecca of football, so the chances of Lone Star players taking the field outside the state are high.

By the looks of things, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin loves the Golden Triangle - the Beaumont-Port Arthur-Orange area east of Houston - and southeast Texas at-large.

From 'Golden' to black and yellow

Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Four Steelers - three on defense and one on offense - call far southeast Texas home.

Grayland Arnold and Kalon Barnes are two defensive backs who not only hail from the Triangle. They also were Baylor Bears.

Arnold, No. 35, is from Beaumont but attended Kountze High School. He also holds history with the Texans, playing in 20 games from 2021 to 2023.

Barnes, No. 31, who's nicknamed "Boogie," matriculated at Silsbee High School.

Dan Moore Jr. is another Beaumont-made Steeler. The offensive tackle, who sports No. 65, attended West Brook Senior High School and went on to Texas A &M. Moore holds the distinction of being the first Steelers rookie to start at left tackle since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

No. 50 Elandon Roberts has been around the NFL as a nine-year pro, but he got his start at Port Arthur Memorial High School before attending Morgan State and the University of Houston.

Drafted by New England in 2016, Roberts owns two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots.

One kickin' Owl

Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) watches as a field goal attempt is successful during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Chris Boswell's 10-year career is mostly synonymous with the Steelers, but the Fort Worth native first entered the league with the Texans in 2014 as an undrafted free agent after attending Rice University.

After a brief tryout with the New York Giants, No. 9 found a home in Pittsburgh in 2015.

Since then, he has flourished as the Steelers' go-to player on special teams, especially at kicker-unfriendly Acrisure Stadium, the team's homefield.

Boswell earned a 2017 Pro Bowl nod and earned credit for a touchdown pass in 2018.

Spring's own

Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Texas A &M is represented on the offensive line with Moore and center Ryan McCollum, a former player for the Aggies football team and Klein Oak High School alumnus.

The Steelers picked McCollum up on the waiver wire from Detroit in 2022.

Before stints with the Lions and Steelers, the three-year pro signed on with the Texans' practice squad in 2020.

As a high schooler, he earned first-team All-District 15-6A and All-Greater Houston honors. He was also recruited by Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech, and Houston.

Also, before we forget, did you know Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt's brother? We thought you needed to know.

SEE ALSO: Former Texans star JJ Watt inducted into team's Ring of Honor