Texans QB Case Keenum's inaugural kids camp had help from Tank Dellurrent, a former Cougar wide receiver and current University of Houston quarterbacks.

Texans' Case Keenum happy to be 'home' at UH quarterback camp and talks about top pick CJ Stroud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Case Keenum was back on the University of Houston campus where it all started. Keenum held his inaugural quarterback camp for kids of all ages.

"Being able to instill, impart a little bit of that knowledge, that wisdom that I've been taught into the next generation is priceless," Keenum said.

All current UH quarterbacks were there helping with the camp, as well as former Cougar wide receiver and current Texans teammate Tank Dell.

Keenum gives pointers to the campers on how to play the most difficult position in all of sports.

"No other team has a relationship where the entire team relies on one player, and the player relies on the entire team," Keenum added.

Keenum started his professional career in Houston with the Texans as an undrafted free agent. He is entering his twelfth year as a pro with stops in Saint Louis, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Denver, Washington, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

Now, he's back with the Texans, playing in the city he calls home.

"It's emotional thinking about coming back. Seriously, it's so special. I love this place. I love this city. I love the Texans," he said.

WATCH: Texans QB Case Keenum expresses impact of being back at UH for camp

With the Texans, Keenum has a front-row seat to see the future of the franchise, first-round draft pick quarterback CJ Stroud.

"I mean, (Stroud has) been here three weeks, maybe? I would have never known that. I would have thought he would have been here a year - or a four or five-year vet. Being able to call plays, and operate extremely accurately, a lot of zip on the ball. He's not afraid to try new things and has jumped right in and has not missed a beat," Keenum said.