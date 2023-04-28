Houston Texans have no 2nd-round picks as NFL Draft shifts to 2nd of 3 nights

The Houston Texans made moves on Thursday to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft. Their selections made it to Houston the day after.

The NFL Draft's second night, which includes rounds 2 and 3, is underway on ABC13.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans didn't play around to begin the 2023 NFL Draft, pulling off the selections of CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. within the first three overall picks.

How would the Texans follow that up?

Well, when the draft resumes for the second of three nights on Friday, the Texans are slated to wait it out a bit.

Night two is when the second and third rounds unfold, and with the Texans choosing second overall, they would be assigned the second picks of each of the next six rounds.

Of course, jumping to the No. 3 pick with the Arizona Cardinals to choose Anderson has a cost, and for the Texans, it was the second pick of the second round, along with other future considerations.

Barring any trades, the Texans are due to make no picks in the second round, which holds teams to a shorter seven-minute time limit between picks.

The Texans' next pick won't come until the second selection of the third round, 62 spots between picks at No. 65 overall.

Houston also holds the 10th pick of the third round, or 73rd overall. Teams in this round get just five minutes to make their selections.

The Texans hold seven total picks during the drafts third day, which includes rounds four through seven. As it stands now, one of those picks would be the final selection of the draft at 259th overall.

Watch the NFL Draft's final day on ABC13, Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

SEE ALSO: NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and top prospects to know