All SB lanes of I-45 North Fwy at Rayford/Sawdust Road in Montgomery Co. closed after major crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed into Houston from The Woodlands area on Monday morning, you'll need to pack your patience.

Traffic is slow-moving on the I-45 North Freeway southbound in Montgomery County after a major accident.

All southbound lanes are closed at Rayford Road/Sawdust Road. According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m.

At 6 a.m., there was a 50-minute traffic delay in the area. Drivers can take FM-242 as an alternate route.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there were injuries reported. ABC13 is working to learn how many people were hurt and the extent of the injuries.

