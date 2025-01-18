Construction on north Beltway 8 heading towards IAH is scheduled to be finished in 2025, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The continuing construction on North Beltway-8 can be quite the headache for northside drivers and many others who head to Bush Airport, but TxDOT says it is scheduled to be finished in a matter of months.

The lane closures are happening along the Beltway between Imperial Valley and Aldine Westfield.

The lanes were closed in June of last year for replacement.

The existing concrete pavement and bridge deck were originally constructed in the 1960s, so TxDOT says they're at the end of their service life.

During the project's first months, TxDOT acknowledged that the original construction plans had to be revised, but those new plans were approved, and work continued into the new year.

The closures will still last for several more months.

TxDOT says a traffic change is scheduled soon to redirect traffic onto the newly constructed pavement and bridge deck.

This will create a new work zone where traffic currently sits, allowing the team to reconstruct the remaining pavement and complete bridge deck repairs in that area.

The main lanes should be completed in late spring or early summer 2025.

