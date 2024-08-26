Did running back Cam Akers do enough to make the Texans 53-man roster ahead of NFL roster cutdown?

Running back and wide receiver are a couple of positions the Texans will need to decide before Tuesday's deadline at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the starters taking the final preseason game off, the reserves had one last chance to make an impression on Texans general manager Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans.

Running back and wide receiver are a couple of positions the Texans will need to make a tough decision on before Tuesday afternoon, but Ryans likes it that way.

"I love that it's tough to make these decisions because that means you have a good football team," Ryans said. "When it's not just set, you still have decisions to make. That's how it should be."

One vet brought in for depth after Joe Mixon was injured at camp, produced in the preseason games, and could have earned his place here, is Texans running back Cam Akers. Akers just made his offseason home in Houston.

"I was already buying a house here (in Houston) before I got the call to go to work, but I feel at home," Akers said.

Well, he moved right in with the Texans. In the preseason, Akers rushed for 112 yards on 24 carries. 53 came in the final tune-up against the Rams.

"Just big boy football going out making the play. Junior varsity and varsity...I'm varsity," Akers said.

Akers set up both Texans touchdowns. In the first quarter, he had a tough 23-yard run that set up the first score. In the third quarter, Akers made a nice gain after the catch on a fourth and three, spinning his way past the Rams defense for the first down.

"Cam has done a really nice job since we got him late in training camp," Ryans said. "He's stepped in, and he's done a really nice job. Everyone sees when he gets the ball in his hands in the games, he's able to make defenders miss and able to continue to press forward and make plays."

The Texans need to cut the current 90-man roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m., and the newest Houstonian looks like he may have done enough for permanent residency with the Texans.

