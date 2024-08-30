Houston Texans raise $1.4M for girls' flag football in high schools across HISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Texans prepare for the official start of the regular season, the team is making a big investment in our youth.

The Texans announced that they are expanding the girls' flag football program with Houston ISD.

Earlier this year, the NFL franchise announced that teams from 12 HISD high schools would be in their flag football program.

However, the Texans Season Premiere event raised a record $1.4 million on Thursday night to fully fund girls flag football in every HISD high school for the next three years, which includes all 25 schools.

To support the student athletes and the growth of the expansion program, Nike donated uniforms while USA Football provided flag football equipment kits to participating schools.

