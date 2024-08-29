Houston Texans' 53-man roster finalized, but still nothing set in stone, GM Nick Caserio says

The Houston Texans set their 53-man roster as the NFL mandated, but general manager Nick Caserio warned players - nothing is set in stone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get comfortable - that's the message from Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio hours after the team cut its roster to the 53-man limit.

"We just keep the players that we feel make the most sense and understand that they're here until they're not," Caserio said before another training camp practice at the team facility on Wednesday.

Driving home his point about players taking nothing for granted, Caserio offered this underlying point about his current roster.

"I'd say everything is probably in pencil here for a while," Caserio said.

The fourth-year Texans GM and head coach DeMeco Ryans praised players like receivers John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson after they earned spots in the initial roster.

"They were available," Caserio said. "They were on the field and they continued to get better. And they took advantage of their opportunities."

Ryans praised the duo for "making plays from the first day of camp all the way through the last day."

Caserio and Ryans quickly turned the page from the end of a six-week training camp to the week ahead and preparations for the regular season opener against the Colts on Sept. 8.

Ryans wants his players to take a short break before ramping up into their game-week routine.

"Now it's time for everybody to take a deep breath and relax," Ryans said.

The second-year Texans coach also took a moment to measure the loss of Case Keenum after the team moved the popular veteran quarterback to the injured reserve list.

"Losing Case is a tough one. It's- (I) hate it for him," Ryans offered. "Just spiritually, mentally. Just the energy, positive energy that he brought to our team. Case is a leader."

