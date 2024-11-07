Houston authorities report rescuing 49 neglected pets from home with prior history of animal abuse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, 49 animals were rescued from reportedly neglected conditions at a home in the 900 block of Hartwick near Castledale Drive.

The Houston SPCA said they worked with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 to rescue 13 dogs, 10 cats, one rabbit, and 25 fowl, including chickens and roosters, from a home with rooms filled with garbage, urine, and feces.

The Houston SPCA said several animals, including one with a large tumor, were kept inside wire kennels in the backyard.

Both agencies previously visited the property on April 16, 2016, rescuing 32 dogs from similar neglect.

The rescued animals are now in Houston SPCA's care, where their staff veterinarians will give them individualized treatment. A custody hearing for the animals has been scheduled for next week.

