15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in face in SW Houston apartment, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the face in southwest Houston on Saturday afternoon, the Houston Police Department announced.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. inside an apartment at 9700 Court Glen Drive.

Authorities said there are currently no suspects, and it's unclear whether the victim was alone when the shooting happened.

The 15-year-old's condition was not revealed.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

