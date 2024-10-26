15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in face in SW Houston apartment, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the face in southwest Houston on Saturday afternoon, the Houston Police Department announced.
According to police, the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. inside an apartment at 9700 Court Glen Drive.
Authorities said there are currently no suspects, and it's unclear whether the victim was alone when the shooting happened.
The 15-year-old's condition was not revealed.
