Deadly crash involving bicyclist and 18-wheeler under investigation in NE Houston, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist and an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston Thursday morning.

The Houston Police Department said a bicyclist was hit by the big rig at about 9:25 a.m. near Clinton Drive and N. Carolina Street. The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

HPD confirmed the fatality, but it's unclear what led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.