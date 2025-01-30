Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosts 'Know Your Rights' town hall in wake of deportations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a packed room at Houston Community College on Wednesday night, families, business owners, teachers, and activists gathered to listen and learn at a "Know Your Rights" town hall.

"I want you all to know you're not alone," Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D- Houston), told the crowd. "That's why we're here. Know your rights and have the information you need to keep your family safe."

Garcia hosted the town hall with a panel of speakers including a lawyer, a teacher, a healthcare expert, and an immigration activist, and her office handed out red cards that she advised people to carry with them.

"You have constitutional rights," the card read and listed the following: "Do not open the door. Do not answer any questions. Do not sign anything."

Law enforcement agencies told ABC13 they want people to know they are not knocking door-to-door and checking people's immigration status amid ICE's routine targeted enforcement across Houston.

With military planes flying deportees out and ICE confirming operations in Houston, there is fear, and not just among undocumented people.

"I'm a third generation American. I'm scared," attendee Janece Bustillos said. "Because when you're standing in a group of people, I'm still brown."

Bustillos brought her mother, daughter, and granddaughter so that they know their rights, too.

"I'm telling my kids, do not leave the house without your ID. If you have a passport, take your passport. Why am I having to tell my American-born children this?" Bustillos questioned.

This week, agencies and organizations have had to clarify policies and protocols.

In a memo obtained by ABC13, the Harris County District Attorney's Office spelled out "responsibilities regarding immigration enforcement." District Attorney Sean Teare wrote in an email to staff, "We do not draw distinctions between citizens and immigrants in our work. We prosecute criminals, protect survivors, and serve as victim advocates regardless of national origin or immigration status."

At the town hall, Monica Zepeda, a teacher, said she feels like she needs clarification, too. The questions, she said, have started.

"Over the weekend, I had two students talk to me about what's happening with immigration, and these are boys much taller than I am and the way that they posed the question was, 'Are we going to be OK?'"

