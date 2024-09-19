Parents concerned after HISD's decision to keep classroom doors open despite several school threats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sending a student to school is causing many parents serious grief.

"Being a parent in America is pretty hard to wrap your head around," HISD parent Liz Silva said.

Constant threats and actual acts of violence have HISD parents like Silva on edge, and the current policy for NES classroom doors isn't helping.

"It definitely seemed like a concern," Silva said.

In a meeting last week, the Houston Federation of Teachers brought a grievance before the school board about the open-door policy.

According to the district, the policy is in place, "... keeping an internal environment that is joyful and that supports our main educational mission - providing high-quality instruction. Thus, classroom doors shall remain open, but the lock mechanism on the door shall be engaged."

District representatives argued at a recent special hearing on the matter that all exterior gates and doors are locked, and teachers are allowed to close doors in the case of an emergency, so the policy is safe.

"I wish it was that easy to say let's just close the doors and we'll never have an issue again, but we know that's not going to necessarily solve all our problems," HISD representative Stephanie Hamm said.

The school board voted 6-0 to deny the grievance and uphold the policy.

Parents and education advocates say that a safe environment is a joyful one and question why the board isn't willing to listen to the families on this.

"That was something they could have just given parents, just to show us any, to show us that they are hearing us, that they are listening, and it's unacceptable that they couldn't budge on something as simple as closing a classroom door," Silva said

ABC13 reached out to the district but has yet to hear a response.

