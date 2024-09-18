Bomb threat, stabbing among several incidents reported across Houston-area high schools in same day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Houston-area schools reported unrelated incidents involving weapons or threats on campus within hours on Wednesday.
Among them was a stabbing at about 10 a.m. at Houston ISD's Sterling High School, which was briefly placed on lockdown following the event.
HISD said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between two students on campus.
The student stabbed was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect, also a student at the school, was placed into custody.
Then, Alief ISD said Elsik High School was placed on lockdown because a student reportedly brought a kitchen knife to school.
"Once all involved parties were apprehended, the campus was placed in secure status," the district said in a statement.
The secure mode was later lifted, and classes resumed as normal. The district did not release any other details about the incident.
Shortly after that, Spring ISD announced a student at Spring High School was detained for having a firearm on campus.
In a letter to parents, the principal said the weapon had been located in a theater and safely retrieved.
Spring ISD's police department is investigating how the gun made it on campus.
District officials added that the student could face criminal charges.
At about 12:15 p.m., HISD said Bellaire High School students remained in their classrooms after the campus received a bomb threat.
Police responded to the school while the threat was being investigated, officials said.
"After a thorough interior and exterior building search, HISD PD determined there was no threat to our campus. As of 2:20 p.m., our campus has been cleared by HISD police. Classes continue as normal," an email from the school principal read.