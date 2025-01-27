Nearly half of Houston ISD bus riders have been taken off district bus routes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is cutting nearly half of the students on its bus ridership lists.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the district found in a survey that 12,000 students signed up for transportation services but were not riding the bus. Those who opted out of the service or did not take the survey were removed from the list earlier this month.

The district said the buses will still pick up 13,000 students, although they are changing the routes. Some bus rides could be shorter.

HISD said students who were removed from routes can still be eligible for transportation. Parents just need to contact the district.

