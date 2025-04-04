20 year-old Liberty woman was 5 months pregnant when mental health call ended in her death

A family is devastated by the loss of their daughter and unborn grandchild after she died by during a mental health call with the police.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Liberty County woman said their daughter was five months pregnant when a mental health call to the Liberty Police Department ended with her getting a service weapon from an officer and turning it on herself.

Speaking off camera at the home where their daughter lived and died, they are devastated by the loss of not only their young child but their first and now unborn grandchild.

The parents said they aren't ready to name their daughter just yet and are still processing the details of what happened the evening of March 30. What they would share on the record is how loved their daughter was. They said she was just 20 years old and had a lifelong fight with mental health. They were the ones to call the police that night, saying they told law enforcement they were needed for suicide prevention.

Liberty police also aren't sharing many details but said they responded to a mental health call that night. There was a struggle, and somehow, the patient got one of the officers' service guns and turned it on herself.

The Texas Rangers are now conducting an independent investigation of the incident, though this is not being called an officer-involved shooting by Liberty police.

Liberty police told ABC13 that two male officers responded to the mental health call. One officer has worked for other agencies, and one has not. Though job history beyond that was not given for the two officers, Eyewitness News was told that most officers have about a year and a half of experience with the department.

The family told ABC13 they hope the Texas Rangers' investigation reveals more about the moment leading to their daughter's death. ABC13 has requested body-cam video, incident reports, and officer notes from the evening of the incident.

