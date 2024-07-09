7 deaths confirmed in Hurricane Beryl's destructive path in Houston and surrounding areas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston and surrounding communities continue clearing out the debris left behind by Hurricane Beryl, some families are left grieving.

In its path, Beryl caused more than just destruction, killing at least seven people.

Four of the deaths occurred in Harris County. Among the victims is an HPD employee who drowned while on his way to work.

The other Harris County deaths were blamed on downed trees. One was in Atascocita, where officials say a tree fell on a one-story home, killing a man. The other death happened at a home in Ponderosa Forest near IH-45 and FM 1960, where 73-year-old Maria Loredo was in her home when a tree came crashing down, killing her.

The fourth death happened in the 2600 block of North Main Street. Police said a 77-year-old man was driving on a bridge over White Oak Bayou when he drove onto a curb and tried crossing the high water. Police said the bayou's current pushed the man's vehicle against a wall, and it was submerged.

In Montgomery County, three people were killed during the storm. In one incident, a man and a woman were sleeping inside a tent behind a Dollar General when a large tree fell.

The third death included a man who was on his tractor trying to clear a tree out of the way another tree fell onto him.