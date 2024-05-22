Fewer Houston-area school closings after the storm are set for Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District plans to close just 23 campuses on Wednesday, an improvement of the nearly 40 schools shut down Tuesday after the rare derecho that devastated the city.

HISD said progress continued to get all campuses operating again with working air conditioning. The district added that it purchased 120 temporary chillers and rented 290 more to help cool schools.

All other campuses not listed below are open to classes on Wednesday:

Benbrook Elementary School

Black Middle School

Browning Elementary School

Burrus Elementary School

East Early College High School, campus closed for ninth-11th grade but open for 12th grade to take final exams

Field Elementary School

Forest Brook Middle School

Furr High School

Harper DAEP

Harris RP Elementary School

Harvard Elementary School

Janowski Elementary School

Marshall Middle School

Moreno Elementary School

North Houston Early College High School

Northline Elementary School

Robinson Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Secondary DAEP

Sinclair Elementary School

Sugar Grove Middle School

White Elementary School

Whittier Elementary School

In addition, HISD offered support to families needing meals and other key items at the following distribution sites:

Wednesday



Furr High School: 500 Mercury Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday



Henry Middle School : 10702 E. Hardy Road, from 9 a.m. to noon

: 10702 E. Hardy Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Yates High School : 3650 Alabama St., from 9 a.m. to noon

: 3650 Alabama St., from 9 a.m. to noon High School for Law and Justice: 3505 Coyle St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other school districts also announced their closures.

Cy-Fair ISD

All CFISD schools will be open on Wednesday except for:

Cypress Park High School

Holbrook Elementary School

Labay Elementary School

Lowery Elementary School

Rowe Middle School

The district asked families with kids at open campuses to be patient if buses run late since one of its transportation centers has yet to restore power.

Galena Park ISD

Four campuses in the district will be closed on Wednesday due to power remaining off:

Cimarron Elementary School

Cunningham Middle School

Green Valley Elementary School

Tice Elementary School

The district said students and staff of the open campuses should plan to report to their respective campuses at regular times. Buses will resume their normal routes and schedules.

Spring Branch ISD

Spring Branch ISD expected four campuses to remain closed for Wednesday unless power and systems are restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The campuses include Tiger Trail, Housman, Hunters Creek, and Westwood. The district directed Panda Path students and staff to report to Hollibrook Elementary on Wednesday.

All other SBISD campuses are open.

SEE ALSO: CenterPoint Energy launches interactive map to check estimated day of restoration in your area