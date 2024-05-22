WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fewer Houston-area school closings after the storm are set for Wednesday

KTRK logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District plans to close just 23 campuses on Wednesday, an improvement of the nearly 40 schools shut down Tuesday after the rare derecho that devastated the city.

HISD said progress continued to get all campuses operating again with working air conditioning. The district added that it purchased 120 temporary chillers and rented 290 more to help cool schools.

All other campuses not listed below are open to classes on Wednesday:

  • Benbrook Elementary School
  • Black Middle School
  • Browning Elementary School
  • Burrus Elementary School
  • East Early College High School, campus closed for ninth-11th grade but open for 12th grade to take final exams
  • Field Elementary School
  • Forest Brook Middle School
  • Furr High School
  • Harper DAEP
  • Harris RP Elementary School
  • Harvard Elementary School
  • Janowski Elementary School
  • Marshall Middle School
  • Moreno Elementary School
  • North Houston Early College High School
  • Northline Elementary School
  • Robinson Elementary School
  • Roosevelt Elementary School
  • Secondary DAEP
  • Sinclair Elementary School
  • Sugar Grove Middle School
  • White Elementary School
  • Whittier Elementary School

In addition, HISD offered support to families needing meals and other key items at the following distribution sites:

Wednesday

  • Furr High School: 500 Mercury Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday

  • Henry Middle School: 10702 E. Hardy Road, from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Yates High School: 3650 Alabama St., from 9 a.m. to noon
  • High School for Law and Justice: 3505 Coyle St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other school districts also announced their closures.

Cy-Fair ISD

All CFISD schools will be open on Wednesday except for:

  • Cypress Park High School
  • Holbrook Elementary School
  • Labay Elementary School
  • Lowery Elementary School
  • Rowe Middle School

The district asked families with kids at open campuses to be patient if buses run late since one of its transportation centers has yet to restore power.

Galena Park ISD

Four campuses in the district will be closed on Wednesday due to power remaining off:

  • Cimarron Elementary School
  • Cunningham Middle School
  • Green Valley Elementary School
  • Tice Elementary School

The district said students and staff of the open campuses should plan to report to their respective campuses at regular times. Buses will resume their normal routes and schedules.

Spring Branch ISD

Spring Branch ISD expected four campuses to remain closed for Wednesday unless power and systems are restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The campuses include Tiger Trail, Housman, Hunters Creek, and Westwood. The district directed Panda Path students and staff to report to Hollibrook Elementary on Wednesday.

All other SBISD campuses are open.

SEE ALSO: CenterPoint Energy launches interactive map to check estimated day of restoration in your area

The interactive, color-coded map lets users zoom into areas across the city and even enter specific addresses to see each area's estimated date of power restoration.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW