Fewer Houston-area school closings after the storm are set for Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District plans to close just 23 campuses on Wednesday, an improvement of the nearly 40 schools shut down Tuesday after the rare derecho that devastated the city.
HISD said progress continued to get all campuses operating again with working air conditioning. The district added that it purchased 120 temporary chillers and rented 290 more to help cool schools.
All other campuses not listed below are open to classes on Wednesday:
In addition, HISD offered support to families needing meals and other key items at the following distribution sites:
Wednesday
Thursday
Other school districts also announced their closures.
All CFISD schools will be open on Wednesday except for:
The district asked families with kids at open campuses to be patient if buses run late since one of its transportation centers has yet to restore power.
Four campuses in the district will be closed on Wednesday due to power remaining off:
The district said students and staff of the open campuses should plan to report to their respective campuses at regular times. Buses will resume their normal routes and schedules.
Spring Branch ISD expected four campuses to remain closed for Wednesday unless power and systems are restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The campuses include Tiger Trail, Housman, Hunters Creek, and Westwood. The district directed Panda Path students and staff to report to Hollibrook Elementary on Wednesday.
All other SBISD campuses are open.
