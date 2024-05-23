Kashmere Gardens residents frustrated, 'scared of dying' amid days without power in unbearable heat

Crews are still working to restore power to thousands, including the Kashmere Gardens where residents say the heat is becoming unberable.

Crews are still working to restore power to thousands, including the Kashmere Gardens where residents say the heat is becoming unberable.

Crews are still working to restore power to thousands, including the Kashmere Gardens where residents say the heat is becoming unberable.

Crews are still working to restore power to thousands, including the Kashmere Gardens where residents say the heat is becoming unberable.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a week since a deadly storm knocked out power for about 1 million Houstonians. CenterPoint has reported restoration is nearly complete, but the heat is becoming unbearable for residents in some areas of Kashmere Gardens where lights are still out.

A CenterPoint crew told ABC13 they had hoped to restore lights in the area Wednesday, but now it's looking more like Thursday.

The heat is a major concern for Freddy and Katherine Charles.

"At 72 years old, it's hard. Sometimes you don't know what you are going to do, you know?" Freddy Charles said.

All they can do is keep cool in the car and hope CenterPoint gets to them soon. It is a less-than-ideal situation for Katherine Charles and her declining health.

"My heart, sometimes it hurts, and this heat is not helping," Katherine Charles said.

Geraldine Labbe lives not too far from the Charles'. Without working AC, she's forced to stay with her daughter.

"It's awful. I don't know how to tell you how it is. I just wish I was in my house," Labbe said.

Labbe's house is on the corner of Majestic and Cavalcade.

Her daughter said these neighborhoods are filled with vulnerable populations.

"I just don't want CenterPoint to come see about mom. I want CenterPoint to come see about Kashmere Gardens and all of these seniors and all of the disabled," Maria Sion said.

Freddy Charles said he's worried the wait will be too long.

"I'm scared of dying," he said.

He said his fear is fueled by a lack of priority that always seems to exist after a storm touches Kashmere Gardens.

"We always last, and it's not fair," Freddy Charles expressed.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.