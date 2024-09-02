Derecho property tax exemption deadline approaches

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomorrow is the last day to file a property tax exemption for the storm damage from the derecho back in May.

The exemption could reduce how much you owe. It's for property owners within disaster areas who had more than 15% of their property damaged.

The deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The form can be found on the Harris County Appraisal District website.

