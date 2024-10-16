Houston City Council delays vote on affordable housing complex, citing flood concerns

Houston City Council delayed a vote approving tax exemptions for a new affordable housing complex since it would be constructed in a flood zone.

Houston City Council delays vote on affordable housing complex Houston City Council delayed a vote approving tax exemptions for a new affordable housing complex since it would be constructed in a flood zone.

Houston City Council delays vote on affordable housing complex Houston City Council delayed a vote approving tax exemptions for a new affordable housing complex since it would be constructed in a flood zone.

Houston City Council delays vote on affordable housing complex Houston City Council delayed a vote approving tax exemptions for a new affordable housing complex since it would be constructed in a flood zone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council delayed a vote on an affordable housing complex Wednesday, citing concerns that the lot selected for development frequently floods.

Developers for the proposed project, Ariza Park Row, requested the council approve tax abatements.

The project would be built on Blackhaw Street, which straddles the Addicks Reservoir.

It is located along the Energy Corridor, which District A Council Member Amy Peck represents.

SEE ALSO: Housing advocates call for statewide action as Harris County and Houston faces affordability crisis

The Kinder Institute recently found that the top concern among Harris County and Houston residents is the cost of housing.

"Really, nothing should be built right here. But, if something is going to be built, it certainly shouldn't be affordable housing for an already vulnerable population that probably can't afford to start over if they get flooded," Peck said.

Peck said details on the proposed project remain scant. The vote was delayed one week by District E Council Member Fred Flickinger. Peck said she hopes her colleagues will join her in voting against it.

"We need affordable housing. I support it. It just needs to be in the right location," Peck said.

At-Large Position 4 Council Member Leticia Plummer said she plans to vote in favor of the project, along with another affordable housing project that was also delayed one week. She cited the need for new and affordable housing in the city.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.