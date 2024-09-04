Housing advocates call for statewide action as Harris County and Houston faces affordability crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kinder Institute recently found that the top concern among Harris County and Houston residents is the cost of housing.

According to their report, families with an average income in Harris County feel that they cannot afford the average home. The lack of affordable housing impacts Harris County newcomers and those who already live here.

Officials with the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers say affordable housing is a state-wide issue.

The fix to ever-increasing home prices, rising property valuations, lack of supply, and even skyrocketing insurance rates won't come from one place.

Housing advocates say local governments and those elected to state-wide offices would have to get involved to reverse the trend.

One thing that could help speed up the construction of homes and apartments is cutting the red tape in local permitting that often adds to the cost of construction and housing.

"Many times it has to go through the entitlement process. How zoning works, how you get your permits, all of those things that tend to add time, also add money," Roger Arriaga, Executive Director of the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers, said. "There are also fees that go to large commercial development that don't (necessarily) have to go to affordable housing as well."

Arriaga says insurance rates have doubled in the last couple of years, and only state officials can control the costs.

