Astros swept by Tigers in AL Wild Card Series in potential final game for Bregman in Astros uniform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' hopes for a deep 2024 postseason run are now over. On Wednesday afternoon, Houston fell in a 5-2 defeat to the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

After five scoreless innings, Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows scored the first home run of the game to snap the scoring drought and put Detroit ahead of Houston 1-0 early in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Houston took a 2-1 lead after an opportunity with bases loaded after Jeremy Peña slid across home plate to score a run vs. Detroit.

In the top of the eighth inning, Detroit answered to tie the game 2-2 after Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter scored a run. The Tigers bounced back after a three-run score for a 5-2 lead over Houston.

Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown left the game in the top of the sixth inning after recording nine strikeouts. Furthermore, Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series marked the 26 year-old Detroit native's first postseason start.

Bregman's future with or without the Astros?

Now, "the elephant in the room" for the Astros is whether third baseman Alex Bregman stays or departs from the franchise. The 30-year-old LSU product was drafted by the 'Stros with the second pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. As an Astro, Bregman has achieved various accolades including 2 World Series Championships (2017 and 2022) and 2 All-Star selections. He even launched his own food brand called Breggy Bomb. Bregman is set to enter free agency once the offseason begins. If Bregman decides to leave Houston, only Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr. will be the remaining players left since the 2017 World Series run.

JV's farewell to baseball?

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was left off of Houston's playoff roster for the first-round playoff series against Detroit. Coincidentally, Verlander was drafted as by the Tigers in the 2004 MLB Draft. As an Astro, he earned two World Series championships (2017 and 2022). He is a future Hall of Famer and currently the oldest active player in the league at 41 years old. Verlander is set to test free agency once the offseason begins.

Despite Houston's postseason run cut short, the Astros wrapped up their regular season with their fourth consecutive American League West title. Houston finished 88-73 for the regular season under first-year Astros manager Joe Espada. Astros players Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker were selected for the 2024 MLV All-Star Game, which was held in Arlington, Texas.

SEE ALSO: 2024 Astros take fans on a rollercoaster ride: 5 defining moments of the unlikely division champs