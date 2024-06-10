Astros snap a 12-game win streak dating back to 2011

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- There isn't any sugarcoating here. The Houston Astros need wins badly with all the injuries they've suffered.

The 30-36 team has won six of its last 10 games since a three-game losing streak, but the defending AL West Division champions have had to play catchup to the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers as part of that stretch.

And the 'Stros got a reminder of the futility on Sunday when they blew a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning and later lost on a walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Angels.

That was game No. 66 of the season. You could have felt better with game No. 67.

Let us explain.

Before Monday, the Houston Astros hadn't lost their last 12 games played as the 67th of a full season.

Barstool Sports personality Nicky Smokes was the first to point it out on social media, and ABC13 confirmed it through the Baseball Reference database.

What stands out is that the streak goes back to the team's 100-loss seasons, when the Astros insisted that fans trust the process of a post-2000s rebuild.

So, what happened? A pitchers' duel gave way to a low-scoring contest at Oracle Park in San Francisco where Houston's 67th game of 2024 was played.

Instead of extending a streak to 13, Houston saw that historic run end in the 10th inning. Houston went ahead with two runs in the top of the inning, setting up reliever Rafael Montero to save the game.

Montero, who had pitched in three straight games before the appearance, gave up the three runs San Francisco needed to come out victorious.

Bye, bye, win streak.

Astros' last 12 Game 67s before Monday

2011



Date : June 13, 2011

: June 13, 2011 Opponent: Braves

Braves Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 8-3

: W, 8-3 Winning pitcher : Wandy Rodríguez

: Wandy Rodríguez Record: 25-42

2012



Date : June 18, 2012

: June 18, 2012 Opponent: Royals

Royals Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 9-7

: W, 9-7 Winning pitcher : J.A. Happ

: J.A. Happ Record: 28-39

2013



Date : June 12, 2013

: June 12, 2013 Opponent: Mariners

Mariners Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 6-1

: W, 6-1 Winning pitcher : Paul Clemens

: Paul Clemens Record: 23-44

2014



Date : June 11, 2014

: June 11, 2014 Opponent: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 5-1

: W, 5-1 Winning pitcher : Dallas Keuchel

: Dallas Keuchel Record: 30-37

2015



Date : June 17, 2015

: June 17, 2015 Opponent: Rockies

Rockies Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Result : W, 8-4

: W, 8-4 Winning pitcher : Brett Oberholtzer

: Brett Oberholtzer Record: 39-28

2016



Date : June 15, 2016

: June 15, 2016 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Result : W, 4-1

: W, 4-1 Winning pitcher : Tony Sipp

: Tony Sipp Record: 32-35

2017



Date : June 14, 2017

: June 14, 2017 Opponent: Rangers

Rangers Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 13-2

: W, 13-2 Winning pitcher : Francis Martes

: Francis Martes Record: 45-22

2018



Date : June 10, 2018

: June 10, 2018 Opponent: Rangers

Rangers Venue: Globe Life Park

Globe Life Park Result : W, 8-7

: W, 8-7 Winning pitcher : Will Harris

: Will Harris Record: 42-25

2019



Date : June 9, 2019

: June 9, 2019 Opponent: Orioles

Orioles Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 4-0

: W, 4-0 Winning pitcher : Wade Miley

: Wade Miley Record: 45-22

2021



Date : June 16, 2021

: June 16, 2021 Opponent: Rangers

Rangers Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 8-4

: W, 8-4 Winning pitcher : Zach Greinke

: Zach Greinke Record: 39-28

2022



Date : June 21, 2022

: June 21, 2022 Opponent: Mets

Mets Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Result : W, 8-2

: W, 8-2 Winning pitcher : Jose Urquidy

: Jose Urquidy Record: 42-25

2023

