Astros snap a 12-game win streak dating back to 2011

ByMatt Guillermo KTRK logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- There isn't any sugarcoating here. The Houston Astros need wins badly with all the injuries they've suffered.

The 30-36 team has won six of its last 10 games since a three-game losing streak, but the defending AL West Division champions have had to play catchup to the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers as part of that stretch.

And the 'Stros got a reminder of the futility on Sunday when they blew a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning and later lost on a walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Angels.

SEE MORE: Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on 10-day injured list with right shin contusion

That was game No. 66 of the season. You could have felt better with game No. 67.

Let us explain.

Before Monday, the Houston Astros hadn't lost their last 12 games played as the 67th of a full season.

Barstool Sports personality Nicky Smokes was the first to point it out on social media, and ABC13 confirmed it through the Baseball Reference database.

What stands out is that the streak goes back to the team's 100-loss seasons, when the Astros insisted that fans trust the process of a post-2000s rebuild.

So, what happened? A pitchers' duel gave way to a low-scoring contest at Oracle Park in San Francisco where Houston's 67th game of 2024 was played.

Instead of extending a streak to 13, Houston saw that historic run end in the 10th inning. Houston went ahead with two runs in the top of the inning, setting up reliever Rafael Montero to save the game.

Montero, who had pitched in three straight games before the appearance, gave up the three runs San Francisco needed to come out victorious.

Bye, bye, win streak.

SEE ALSO: Astros right-handed pitchers Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy to undergo elbow surgeries, team says

Astros' last 12 Game 67s before Monday

Houston Astros pitcher Wandy Rodriguez against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2011, in Houston.
Houston Astros pitcher Wandy Rodriguez against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2011, in Houston.
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan

2011

  • Date: June 13, 2011
  • Opponent: Braves
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 8-3
  • Winning pitcher: Wandy Rodríguez
  • Record: 25-42

2012

  • Date: June 18, 2012
  • Opponent: Royals
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 9-7
  • Winning pitcher: J.A. Happ
  • Record: 28-39

2013

  • Date: June 12, 2013
  • Opponent: Mariners
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 6-1
  • Winning pitcher: Paul Clemens
  • Record: 23-44

2014

  • Date: June 11, 2014
  • Opponent: Diamondbacks
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 5-1
  • Winning pitcher: Dallas Keuchel
  • Record: 30-37

2015

  • Date: June 17, 2015
  • Opponent: Rockies
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • Result: W, 8-4
  • Winning pitcher: Brett Oberholtzer
  • Record: 39-28

2016

  • Date: June 15, 2016
  • Opponent: Cardinals
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Result: W, 4-1
  • Winning pitcher: Tony Sipp
  • Record: 32-35

2017

  • Date: June 14, 2017
  • Opponent: Rangers
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 13-2
  • Winning pitcher: Francis Martes
  • Record: 45-22

2018

  • Date: June 10, 2018
  • Opponent: Rangers
  • Venue: Globe Life Park
  • Result: W, 8-7
  • Winning pitcher: Will Harris
  • Record: 42-25

2019

  • Date: June 9, 2019
  • Opponent: Orioles
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 4-0
  • Winning pitcher: Wade Miley
  • Record: 45-22

2021

  • Date: June 16, 2021
  • Opponent: Rangers
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 8-4
  • Winning pitcher: Zach Greinke
  • Record: 39-28

2022

  • Date: June 21, 2022
  • Opponent: Mets
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 8-2
  • Winning pitcher: Jose Urquidy
  • Record: 42-25

2023

  • Date: June 13, 2023
  • Opponent: Nationals
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Result: W, 6-1
  • Winning pitcher: Hunter Brown
  • Record: 38-29

