Astros snap a 12-game win streak dating back to 2011

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- There isn't any sugarcoating here. The Houston Astros need wins badly with all the injuries they've suffered.
The 30-36 team has won six of its last 10 games since a three-game losing streak, but the defending AL West Division champions have had to play catchup to the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers as part of that stretch.
And the 'Stros got a reminder of the futility on Sunday when they blew a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning and later lost on a walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Angels.
That was game No. 66 of the season. You could have felt better with game No. 67.
Let us explain.
Before Monday, the Houston Astros hadn't lost their last 12 games played as the 67th of a full season.
Barstool Sports personality Nicky Smokes was the first to point it out on social media, and ABC13 confirmed it through the Baseball Reference database.
What stands out is that the streak goes back to the team's 100-loss seasons, when the Astros insisted that fans trust the process of a post-2000s rebuild.
So, what happened? A pitchers' duel gave way to a low-scoring contest at Oracle Park in San Francisco where Houston's 67th game of 2024 was played.
Instead of extending a streak to 13, Houston saw that historic run end in the 10th inning. Houston went ahead with two runs in the top of the inning, setting up reliever Rafael Montero to save the game.
Montero, who had pitched in three straight games before the appearance, gave up the three runs San Francisco needed to come out victorious.
Bye, bye, win streak.
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2021
2022
2023