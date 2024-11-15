HPD unit involved in crash on 610 West Loop northbound near San Felipe, affecting 3 lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a Houston police unit is blocking three lanes of the 610 West Loop northbound near Westheimer on the west side of town.

Backups stretch back to Bellaire. Only one left lane is getting by.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are on scene.

SkyEye was over the area, where you can see one of the HPD units was damaged.

Another vehicle, a white car, is on the right shoulder.

It wasn't immediately known how the accident happened or if anyone is injured.

Several officers are outside of their vehicles, so take care to leave plenty of space for them as they work the scene.

Remember, it's not a suggestion to drive with caution. It's the law.

Specifically, it falls under the state's move over/slow down law.

It pertains to emergency vehicles that are stopped with their emergency lights flashing on the side of the roadway helping stranded motorists. The law was first passed in 2003 and initially applied to law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles. But it's since been expanded to include TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks, and utility service vehicles. If you see one of them, drop your speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit if you can't get over. Otherwise, drivers need to move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

