13 Alert Traffic: Overturned car hauler blocking I-45 northbound at I-10 near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned car hauler is blocking three right lanes of I-45 North Freeway northbound at I-10, near downtown Houston.

SkyEye was above the affected area Thursday morning, where crews were working to remove the car hauler.

It comes during an increasingly busy time during the morning commute.

As ABC13's Don Armstrong noted from the helicopter, backups stretched through the downtown Houston area on I-45 the Pierce Elevated and back down to I-45 Gulf Freeway.

US-59 Eastex Freeway or the IH-610 Loop are alternate routes.

