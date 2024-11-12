Person who may have been homeless hit and killed on I-45 Gulf Freeway feeder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person, who authorities say may have been homeless, was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday morning along the I-45 Gulf Freeway feeder road southbound at FM-1959/Dixie Farm Road.

The deadly incident was reported at about 5:30 a.m., Houston police told ABC13.

According to officials at the scene, the man was in the frontage road lanes when a woman in a sedan hit him.

She was on her way to work at the time of the crash and stayed at the scene.

Police told ABC13 she didn't show any signs of intoxication.

The intersection was closed for most of the morning commute but reopened around 9:20 a.m.

